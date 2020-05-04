FO condemns India’s harassment of media in occupied Kashmir

On World Press Freedom Day, the Foreign Office has condemned India’s repression of the media in occupied Kashmir and called for an end to the “campaign of harassment and intimidation”.

In a statement issued today, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “We express solidarity with the journalist fraternity in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which continues to face a relentless campaign of harassment and intimidation.

“While saluting their exceptional courage, we also honour the sacrifice of those Kashmiri journalists who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. The latest among those martyrs was Shujaat Bukhari in June 2018.”

The FO spokesperson also expressed appreciation for the work journalists in the occupied valley are doing.

“It is commendable that Kashmiri journalists continue to work with conviction and professionalism, despite the heavy handedness of Indian occupation forces acting with impunity under the draconian Public Safety Act, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“Global media watchdogs, Indian and international human rights groups, and civil society organisations have expressed deep concerns over unprecedented restrictions imposed on the media, the widespread intimidation of Kashmiri journalists, and the precarious state of their work environment,” she said.

Late last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Modi’s government was committing war crimes in occupied Kashmir under the cover of the virus pandemic and that New Delhi was violating the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing the genocide of Kashmiris.