WHO warns of COVID-19 risk until vaccines developed

World Health Organisation (WHO) experts have said that coronavirus will pose significant risks until vaccines are developed.

Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergencies programme said that the parts of the world have started to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the virus will still pose significant risks until vaccines are developed, he added.

According to Ryan, many countries are still in the eye of the pandemic, others were beginning to show it is possible to contain the disease to some extent. “In that sense, there is hope,” he said.

He further said that the public should not assume that a vaccine would definitely be developed soon – and would have to adapt to the ongoing threat.

“You don’t necessarily develop a vaccine that is safe and effective against every virus. Some viruses are very, very difficult when it comes to vaccine development – so for the foreseeable future, we are going to have to find ways to go about our lives with this virus as a constant threat.”

More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December.

The WHO had earlier urged caution among nations relaxing their social distancing measures, stressing the importance of monitoring for new jumps in infections as lockdowns are eased.