Trump relaunches campaign with vaccine promise

President Donald Trump relaunched his election campaign with a live television event inside the iconic Lincoln Memorial, promising an early coronavirus vaccine.

With a two-hour long town hall, Trump sought to persuade a nation battered by death and mass unemployment to look ahead and urged Americans to put the pandemic behind them to embrace an “incredible” future.

To a woman who called in expressing fear of financial ruin and eviction, Trump said her job would come back.

Saying Americans should start going back to beaches this summer and recommending that shuttered schools need to reopen in September, Trump forecast good news on the hunt for a vaccine.

“We are very confident that we’re going to have a vaccine… by the end of the year,” he said, admitting he was getting ahead of his own advisors with the prediction. “I’ll say what I think,” he said.

Trump faces criticism for his bruising, divisive style during a time of national calamity. He is also accused by some of botching the early response to the Covid-19 virus.

With officials saying the viral spread has begun to taper, Trump is itching to return to the campaign trail.

However, he faces new criticism that he is trying to declare premature victory, even as the illness continues to kill thousands of Americans every week.

Trump, who calls himself a wartime president denied that the election will turn into a referendum on his handling of the crisis. In the next few days, Trump will follow up by breaking months of self-quarantine with long-distance trips to the key electoral states of Arizona and Ohio.