Accountability court will hear the case of the Ramzan Sugar Mills filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz today.

The case hearing of the PML-N leader has been postponed twice as he was not presented before the court due to COVID-19 that has now affected over 20,000 lives across the country.

Later, the court extended the judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 14 days. He had been indicted by the AC on the same date in the assets beyond means case too.

Hamza Shehbaz along with his father Shehbaz Sharif is accused of making a drain in Chiniot which benefitted in the Ramzan Sugar Mill.

He is also held accountable by the NAB in assets beyond means case. In the year 2018, Hamza’s assets were found to be worth Rs410 million. He couldn’t prove assets worth Rs380 million, and the money was laundered to Dubai and England, and 40 individuals were involved in the money laundering.

On 9th April, Hamza and his father and PML-N President Shehbaz were accused by the court in the same case. Both accused denied the charges against them and maintained that they had saved Rs2,300 billion, assuring that the money was not misused.