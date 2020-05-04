PM discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Canadian counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with his Canadian Counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister offered his deep condolences over the loss of precious lives. He underscored that the Pandemic was an unprecedented calamity necessitating closer international cooperation.

PM Imran thanked Canada for its support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the G20’s debt relief initiative.

Both the leaders discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters of mutual interest, a PM Office statement said.

Pakistan along with other developing countries was confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy, said the prime minister.

The two leaders also discussed the status of repatriation of each other’s nationals from their respective countries and appreciated the facilitation provided by the two sides in this context.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep concern over the discrimination faced by the Muslim minority in India in the context of the Covid-19 Pandemic. He apprised his Canadian counterpart of the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, where the communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies were compounding the COVID-19 challenge.