Here’s how Hira cheated on friend to marry Mani

The famous couple Hira and Mani’s love story will shock you because they didn’t mary in the usual way.

When she appeared on a show, she shared how she cheated on her best friend to marry Mani.

Hira said, “Mani was my friend’s boyfriend and I took out his number from my friend’s phone and I started an affair with him.”

“I said to him ‘marry me’ or else I will take away my life. First Mani agreed to everything we started talking and meeting but he ditched me.”

She further added, “My friend left me and before that, she wrote a long message in which she said ‘May God keep you happy but I am shocked what you did with me’.”

“My friend is happy now and I am happy too,” Hira said.

Hira not only cheated on her best friend but also she cheated on her banker fiance with whom she was engaged at that time. All this cheating she did to marry Mani.