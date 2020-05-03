A word about press freedom

There’s obviously little to connect how the press works in any particular country and how the government of that country wants to deck up its information ministry. So there is clearly nothing strange about the government shuffling, rather re-shuffling, information ministry bigwigs when the world press freedom day was just around the corner. Yet it is rather strange that the world press freedom day came and went with the government barely bothering to notice it beyond the usual motions that it simply must go through just as a matter of protocol. And that, of course, is because of the peculiar relationship this government has had with the press ever since it came to power.

Of course it is not possible to dissect the PTI-press relationship in only the time that Imran Khan has been prime minister. Going back a good 22 years, during which the present PM grew from a political non-entity to the present PM, it wouldn’t be possible to find one person in this Islamic Republic, from within or outside PTI, who would not consider the media the single biggest contributory factor in Khan’s rise. Needless to say that an ever growing number of people also believes that the media did all it could to prop up Khan, yet he only ascended to the throne when he played right with the right people, but that is a debate for another occasion.

The present government will soon hit its half way mark. Yet it must be said that, contrary to expectations, so far it has put more hurdles in the way of the free press – which is surprising precisely because the PM rode the press all the way to the PM house – than perhaps even the worst type of dictators we have seen; those who decided to stay at the top, because they could, for far longer than PTI’s couple of years in power so far. And while practically all newsrooms in the country will testify to the degree with which this government has clamped down on the media, a far more important question is why it has chosen to do so. Did Imran Khan and his allies, most of whom have been imported from other parties he never tired of criticising, really believe that the press would put lipstick on everything they do just because it’s them that’s doing it?

Indeed the burden of command has exposed much about the present dispensation; chief among the defects being a very small appetite for facts when it is called for doing exactly what it spent more than two decades attacking very fiercely. There are lessons here that PTI would do well to learn from. *