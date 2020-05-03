Market expectations

Global markets seemed to detach themselves from facts and fundamentals last week as they exhibited a rare gasp for air even as growth in the world’s largest economies, US, China and EU, plummeted to lows not seen in decades. All they seemed to care about was the partial reopening of economies in a number of parts of the world, from the Northern American continent right down to the extremities of Asia Pacific in Australia and New Zealand. And the sentiment makes sense once you thing about it, even though it left market pundits scratching their heads in the initial phase of the movement.

Yet there is good reason to be very cautious as this could well be what is known to traders as a bear market bounce. There’s no way of telling if these reopenings will be successful no matter how carefully everybody follows Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by all governments. There was a setback from Germany, even though it was last week, because the spread of the coronavirus picked up speed as soon as they flirted with opening the economy. Now, there is hope that once people start earning once again, the economy would pick up and there would no more be any danger of people running out of savings or, for the lesser privileged, starving to death. Besides, if everything is done carefully, all that exposure might well end up helping everybody build some sort of herd immunity; which is quite frankly the only thing that will help people get over the coronavirus because there’s still a slim chance at best of a vaccine anytime soon.

On the flip side, though, there’s also the chance of what happened in Germany amplifying all over the world. Surely markets would not defy any fundamentals in that case and there’s only one way they would go if a large number of people going back to work end up in hospitals needing ventilators in numbers that will require ramping up production across the world. The markets, therefore, are only betraying the same frustration that state, county, province and country leaders are feeling in practically all corners of the world. As much as it is important to keep the world locked down for a while longer, it is just not possible for reasons that have been detailed by everybody, everywhere. The only solution, realistically, is enforcing water tight SOPs and then just gambling with it. As to how that will turn out, another look at the markets at the same time next week will tell a lot. *