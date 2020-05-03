Punjab govt plans to resume business activities before Eid: sources

LAHORE: All business activities are likely to resume in the Punjab province before Eid as the provincial government plans to ease the lockdown.

According to media reports, businesses will be allowed to operate within a few days. Under the plan to ease restrictions on movements, the chain and retail industry will also be allowed to operate.

“We are taking necessary preventive measures to avoid any outbreak after resuming the activities,” they said, adding that soon the businesses would be allowed to operate after adopting preventive measures.