Asad Umer says lockdown to be decided after May 9

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday the government will decide the fate of the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), which is expected to take place before May 9.

“The government will decide its post-May 9 strategies after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee,” Umar told media in Islamabad on Sunday.

The federal minister said the decision to ease the lockdown will be taken in such a manner that it does not paralyse the country’s healthcare system. “Restrictions in the country will be eased gradually in order to provide livelihood to the people.”

Using the US, Britain, Spain, France, Italy and India as examples, the minster drew up statistics for the first 46 days per 10 million people from each of the country.

He said, in this time period, Spain reported the most about of deaths (305), followed by 256 in France, 248 in Britain, 116 in the US, whereas India reported 1 death and Pakistan 2.

“This clearly means that countries like Pakistan the virus has not proved as deadly as it has in the US and other countries,” he said.