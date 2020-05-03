Sindh Rangers recovered 1,000kg gutka from Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers recovered 1,000 kilogrammes of gutka during raid in a factory from Karachi’s Golimar area, reported on Sunday.

Two accused Amjad Hussain Machati and Sajid Ahmed were arrested and materials and tools used in making hazardous health gutka were recovered.

According to details, the arrested accused belong to Lyari gang war. The accused had long been involved in making and selling large-scale unhealthy gutka. During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they were also paying millions of rupees monthly to Sajid alias Golimar and Agha Zikri, key leaders of the Lyari gang war, to protect their illegal business.

The Gutka supply network of the accused is spread all over Karachi. One thousand kilograms of unhealthy blisters, packing material, unhealthy items and tools used in making gutka were also recovered from the possession of the accused. Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the suspects, who were using them to protect their illicit business.

Both criminals has been handed over to Police authorities for legal action.

The public is urged to report such elements immediately to the nearest check post, Rangers Helpline 1101, the nearest check post or Rangers Helper on Whatsapp number 03479001111 or SMS. Your name is kept confidential.