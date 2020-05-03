Sindh Rangers arrest ‘fake’ intelligence officer, cop for abducting citizen

KARACHI: The Rangers in Karachi have arrested four members of a kidnapping gang, including a fake intelligence officer, a policeman and an employee of the excise department, in a raid conducted in Mehmoodabad.

The Rangers and the Special Investigation Unit recovered a man who was abducted by the accused a few days ago. The accused had demanded Rs50 million from the man’s family.

The complainant said that two days after the kidnapping, Asfandyar, impersonating himself as a major of an intelligence agency, called the family of Shabbir and demanded Rs50 million in ransom. He also warned the family of dire consequences if they informed the Rangers or the police.

The spokesman said an investigation team was formed by the Rangers, who used their intelligence apparatus to trace the abducted man. The Rangers along with personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) carried out a raid on May 2 and safely recovered the man. Four persons were also arrested and they were shifted to the headquarters.

The arrested men were identified as Ahmed Shah alias Major Asfandyar alias Arsalan, the one who impersonated himself as a major of an intelligence agency and the gang leader, Muhammad Arshad, sub inspector of the CTD working as sheet clerk, Khurram alias Butt of the excise department working as the civil informer at the Clifton office, and Shahid Khan, brother-in-law of Ghulam Shabbir.

During the interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed that they used to impersonate themselves as officials of the excise department, NAB, the Intelligence Bureau and other intelligence agencies, adding that they had kidnapped Shabbir with his brother-in-law’s assistance. Raids were under way for the arrest of two absconding gang members.

