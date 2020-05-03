‘Dhotay Raho’ by Ali Ashraf goes viral in a short span of time

A recent song on Corona Virus called “Dhotay Raho” has been going viral on social media and you must check out this extremely catchy number. In times like these, artists and musicians can only use their art to spread a message convincingly. And this song Dhotay Raho and it’s video wishes to do that.

The song starts with the message of our Prime Minister to wash your hands with soap, in order to reinforce the importance of this practice in our lives these days. After that you see very cute and groovy mammals coming one after the other as they caution the listener to be a responsible specie and stay at home to help us all. Especially the dancing Gorilla moves to the lyrics ‘Payd, Poday Haiwan, Pareshan, Kaisa hay Insan, Pehelwan’

Dhotay Raho is something satirical and groovy in the times of Corona. Rapping on some really catchy and funny lyrics like “Dhotay raho bhai Dhotay raho, Kalay Kartoot Apnay Dhotay Raho”, the singer Ali Ashraf, has taken a jibe at humanity’s ultimate ignorance towards the grace of mother nature. A collective responsibility of the entire human kind has been awakened by the ongoing pandemic where we have to be extremely responsible about our personal and domestic hygiene to ensure that we do not fall victim to the Corona Virus. Only by maintaining Social Distance today, can we ensure the safety of everyone else.

A ja ab tu baaz aukaar mai tu reh,

ghar par tu beth tiktok par tu reh,

apnay liye jo dunya hay banai,

isi dunya se ab chup ke tu reh,

Facebook pe tu reh,

teri thekedari pari sub pe bhari,

apnay aap mai ty reh apnay aap tak tu reh,

teri hoshiyari ho gi tujh ko piyari,

jitna bola jaye bus utna u kar,

ghar par tu beth ab bahir na nikal

Ali Ashraf is an artist from Islamabad who has been releasing music since many years. He really enjoys making music with a message and will be releasing a lot more music in 2020. Currently he is working on his third album as well.