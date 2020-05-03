PM Imran instructs provinces to control inflation

After reducing petroleum prices, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial government to take emergency steps to control inflation, media reported on Saturday. In his message to the provincial regimes, the premier said it should be ensured that the prices of essential items are reduced to provide relief to the commoners. Imran Khan further added that action must be taken against the profiteers with the help of district administrations. Earlier, the federal government reduced the prices of petroleum products for the month of May 2020. According to a notification issued on Thursday, petrol price was slashed by Rs 15 per liter, whereas the price of High Speed Diesel was decreased by Rs 27.15 per liter. The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil had also been reduced by Rs 30 and Rs 15 per liter respectively. The new price of HSD is Rs 80.10 per liter, SKO Rs 47.44 per liter and LDO Rs 47.51per liter.