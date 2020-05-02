Lockdown not being implemented in Sindh practically: SUP chief

Sindh United Party (SUP) President Syed Jalal Mehmood has said that Sindh action committee will play the role and look after the people of Sindh during coronavirus outbreak.

He said that the Sindh government has announced the lockdown in Sindh but in practical it was not seen in different parts of the province.

He was speaking in the press conference at his residence at Jamshoro after presiding over the meeting of various political parties, intellectuals and writers.

Sajad Chandio, president Awami Tahreek, Riaz Chandio chairman Jeay Sindh Mahaz, Aslam Khairpuri chairman Jeay Sindh Qaomi Mahaz, Buxal Thalho president Awami workers party, Noor Nabi Rahojo general secretary Awami Jhamori party, Nawaz Khan Zour chairman Jeay Sindh Liberal front, Deedar Shah spokesman Jeay Sindh Qomi Mahaz, Rasheed Sabhayo organizer Awami Jhamori party, Roshan Ali Buriri general secretary Sindh United Party, Dr Niaz Kalani of JSQM, Intellectuals, writers Prof Mushtaq Meerani, Dr Abdul Majeed Chandio, Zulifiqar halipoto, Harif Chandio, Ibrar Qazi, Amanullah Shaikh, Taj Joyo, Zulifiqar Qadri, Ameer Azad Panhwar and Noor Ahmed Katyar attended the gathering under the Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah. They all were also accompanied by Syed Jalal Mehmood in the press conference.

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah said that it was unanimously observed in the gathering that it was drama of locked down announced by Sindh government but in practically locked down had not followed in different parts of Sindh.