COVID-19 positive: Imran Khan wishes speedy recovery to Russian premier

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wished speedy recovery and good health to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 the other day. The prime minister also expressed solidarity with the Russian leadership in battling the challenge of coronavirus. On his twitter account, the prime minister posted, “Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge.” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had been diagnosed positive with Covid-19. The news was announced on Russian national television on Thursday.