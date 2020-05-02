Lahore’s Covid-19 cases cross 2,000 mark with 334 new positive cases reported on Saturday

Lahore’s Covid-19 cases tally has crossed 2,000 mark after the city reported 334 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in Lahore is 2,154 with 55 reported coronavirus deaths.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 514 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, taking the provincial tally to 6,854.

Even with the surging coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that recommendations have been prepared for reopening industries and markets.

“Recommendations have also been prepared to be presented to the federal govt for reopening of markets. Our suggestion is to divide them into zones and open at different times,” Buzdar said.

Furthermore, Punjab Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid has said on Saturday that the government is working to fix everything that people have been complaining about at the Lahore Expo Centre field hospital.

However, the Balochistan health department, in its daily situational report, confirmed two more casualties due to coronavirus to bring the provincial death toll to 16. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has said that another 87 people have contracted coronavirus in the province to bring the tally to 1,136. At least 86 of these patients belong to Quetta and one from Pishin, he said in a tweet, adding that this brings the total number of local transmission cases to 985 in the province.

Moreover, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 662 more cases were reported in the province in a single day, raising the virus tally to 6,675, while six people succumbed to Covid-19 as the death toll climbed to 118.