UK’s Princess Charlotte turns five

UK’s Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, celebrates her fifth birthday on May 2nd.

Keeping up her tradition, the royal mum the Duchess of Cambridge took a few adorable photos of the young princess, that were later shared on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

The photos showing her delivering homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis were taken in April by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.

In a photo, the princess is seen picking up white bags of food for pensioners who are shielding from the virus or other vulnerable people in lockdown in Norfolk While she can be seen knocking on a resident’s door clutching a bag of homemade fresh pasta in another photo.

Notably, Charlotte was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 08:34 BST on 2 May 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, member of the British royal family, is the second child and only daughter of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and She is fourth in the line of succession to the British throne.