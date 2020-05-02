PM Imran will launch support program for those who lost their employment

A support program for those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown will by launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Those who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown will be able to register themselves on the portal and receive Rs 12,000 under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, The PM Imran Khan will inaugurate a web portal prepared in this regard.

Last week, govt had announced a relief package amounting to Rs75 billion to benefit common workers and daily wagers, who lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Hammad Azhar said that a portal to provide relief worth Rs75 billion is being launched for lower-income people who have lost their income due to the lockdown.

Ministry of Industries and Ehsaas Programme will jointly launch this portal after getting approval from federal cabinet, he added.