Lockdown Extends in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for one week

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider announces a further extension in the lockdown for one week on Friday.

Prime Minister AJK ordered the administration to apply the Standard Operating Procedures strictly, as planned by the government throughout the lockdown time.

Raja Farooq Haider asked the commissioners to make a list of all the Rickshaw and bus drivers and hairdressers and provide them with financial aid by the AJK government.

The AJK home department also announced that the government would change district magistrate over the lack of cooperation with the citizens of AJK.

