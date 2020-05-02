India: Lockdown extended for 2 more weeks after May 4

India’s government has extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown by two more weeks starting next week.

The Home Ministry on Friday issued an order to extend the lockdown starting Monday, May 4.

The ministry also issued guidelines to regulate activities in this period based on the risk profile of the country’s districts into red (hotspot), green, and orange zones.

The classification of districts as red zones will take into account the total number of active cases, the extent of testing, and surveillance feedback from the districts. The green zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases to date or for the last 21 days. Districts which are neither red nor green will be classified as orange zones, according to a ministry statement.

The government said the stringent restrictions have kept coronavirus cases to a relatively low 35,365 as of Friday, with 1,152 deaths. No activity except most essential will be allowed in containment zones. The biggest and most economically-important cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad, all marked red zones, will stay under strict lockdown.