Starving mum cooks stones for hungry children until they fall asleep waiting

Jobless and starving Peninah Kitsao, a Kenyan widow in Mombasa, boiled stones for her eight children in the hope that they would fall asleep waiting for their food.

The poor woman, whose husband was killed by a gang, has been practising this deceiving trick since she lost her job of washing laundry, following coronavirus outbreak.

The mother of eight kids with the youngest one being just five months old, Peninah told Tuko that the idea of making her children believe that she was cooking food by boiling stones came after her five-year-old son kept asking for food when she had no food supplies.

“My other kids are old enough and always understand when there is no food, however, my five-year-old son is the most stubborn one who led me to do whatever I had to do to fool him,” she told the publication. However, the truth was revealed one night after one of the kids woke up and opened the pot to see stones inside it. “They started telling me that they knew I was lying to them, but I could do nothing because I had nothing,” she said.

The news grabbed eyeballs when Peninah’s neighbour, Prisca Momanyi, saw this tragic scene and alerted the media to her plight.

Peninah’s neighbour also opened a bank account for her where she immediately started receiving money as Kenyans came forward for her help.

Surprised at this “miracle”, Peninah told Tuko news website, “I didn’t believe that Kenyans can be so loving. I have been receiving phone calls from all over the country asking how they might be of help.”

We wish this pandemic ends soon, especially for the sake of these poor people across the world.