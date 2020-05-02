Surrey cancel T20 Blast contracts for Shadab Khan and D’Arcy Short

Surrey have become the latest county to cancel the contracts of their overseas players for the 2020 season.

The club had already announced that Australian seamer Michael Neser would not be joining up for the first half of the County Championship campaign.

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Shadab Khan and explosive opener from Australia D’Arcy Short after the postponement of the competition, English county club Surrey has canceled the T20 Blast contracts of both players.

It was mutually agreed to cancel their contracts. Shadab and Short were signed in October at the end of the 2019 season, The county said in a statement as no cricket to be played in England until July.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “I would like to thank both Shadab and D’Arcy and their management companies for their understanding of the current situation and the impact these testing times are having on our game.

“While we continue to prepare for cricket at The Kia Oval this summer, uncertainties around restrictions and scheduling across the world and here in the UK means this is the most sensible decision for both the players and the club for now.”

In recent weeks, Kent, Gloucestershire, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Lancashire, Essex and Yorkshire have all also cancelled or deferred deals for their overseas players.