Israeli helicopters launch attacks in Southern Syria

Syrian state media reported on Friday that Israeli helicopters fired several rockets from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on targets inside southern Syria.

Bases and convoys run by Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement, which has a strong presence in the Syrian Golan Heights, have been hit by Israel in recent years.

Israel was stepping up its raids in Syria at a time when world attention and the region, including Syria, was distracted with tackling the coronavirus.

Separately, the Syrian army said on Friday a series of blasts at an ammunition depot east of Homs had led to casualties but was not caused by an attack as earlier announced.

Early on Monday, SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defence systems intercepted several missiles which, it said, were launched by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

Damascus has accused Israel on a multitude of occasions of conducting illegal air raids on the Arab Republic, urging the international community to pressure Tel Aviv on the issue. The latter, however, only claimed responsibility for some of these airstrikes.