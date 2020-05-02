Quarantine coach at Lahore Railway Station catches fire

Fire erupted in a quarantine coach of Pakistan railways at the Lahore railway station.

According to media reports, the fire erupted due to short circuit, however, the incident didn’t cause any loss of life.

The quarantine center comprises five railway bogies of AC class were present at the Lahore railway station for many days.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into an incident.

Notably, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had instructed to form an isolation center to facilitate passengers suffering from COVID-19.

