Recently, he made another shocking statement on live TV when he joked about the death of Bollywood megastar Irrfan Khan on his show, Jeevay Pakistan.

Pakistan’s showbiz star, Adnan Siddiqui, appeared as a guest on his show. The two spoke about different things from personal life to showbiz. Adnan Siddiqui was left in shock when Aamir Liaquat said that two people owe their lives to you, Rani Mukherjee and Bipasha Basu.

Adnan Siddiqui didn’t know what the host was talking about until he explained himself.

Highlighting the career of the Pakistani actor, he said, “You worked in Mom and Sri Devi died, you worked with Irrfan Khan as well and he passed away.”

“You were offered roles in Mardaani 2 and Jism 2 but you declined, so the actors of that movie owe their life to you,” he continued.

Siddiqui, who was taken aback by Liaquat’s comment merely said that it was not something to joke about.

There’s no doubt that Aamir Liaquat has no limit to his humor and is a self-centered individual. But to joke about someone’s death is a whole different thing. Previously, the host-turned politician was seen taking a dig at his own party leader and Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Moreover, rumors suggest that Liaquat has been wanting a ministry but is not getting one so, the only option left for him is to defame Imran Khan.