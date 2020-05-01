Opposition’s ‘constructive criticism’ of govt policies is always welcome: Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said consultations with the opposition for finalizing standard operating procedures to summon the session of parliament are at advanced stage.

“The government wants holding the sessions of both the National Assembly and the Senate, but it is vital to adopt precautionary measures in the given situation when NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus,” he told his maiden press conference after assuming charge of the office. “It is important to call the sessions of two houses of the parliament as approval of certain bills, which are going to lapse, is necessary. The opposition is a part and parcel of the political system and the government welcomes its constructive criticism which will prove helpful in improving the standard of governance and transparency. The opposition should play its role within the realm of democratic norms and values,” he remarked.

The minister said the federal government has adopted the concept of ‘smart lockdown’ under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the daily wagers and labourers from the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. The country cannot afford a complete lockdown due to the economic situation and even the developed states are also opting for the smart lockdown to keep their economic wheel running, he said, adding that now there is a realization on the importance of striking a balance between the lockdown and revival of economic activities to save the vulnerable segments of the society from hunger and starvation. The strategy is being finalized for reopening of the industrial sector, he said, appealing to the people related to the industries to take precautionary measures. Shibli Faraz said the welfare of workers and labourers had always remained the topmost priority of the government. “Even before the coronavirus outbreak, their welfare was the main focus of the government’s planning under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They were issued health cards. The federal government announced a Rs 200 billion package under the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme, under which Rs 12,000 were being distributed among every deserving family, including the labourers,” he said, adding that the prime minister took the steps for the betterment of workers and the homeless by opening shelter homes and Langar Khanas.

On situation in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir, the information minister said the government has effectively highlighted the lingering dispute, and the plight of besieged Kashmiris since India unilaterally revoked the autonomous status of the state in August last year, at the world forums, including the United Nations. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised his voice regarding Kashmir on all relevant forums and his speech in the General Assembly on the issue had become part of the history,” he added.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz said it is the prime minister’s prerogative to change his team members keeping in view the situation and interest of the country. He expressed the commitment to transform the information ministry as per the modern requirements, and enhance its outreach to project the national interests and the country’s image.

To a question, he said a policy is being formulated for the betterment of media workers and payment of outstanding dues to the media houses is being done on war footing. However, under the policy, the payment of outstanding salaries to the media workers by media houses management will be ensured.