PIA allowed direct US flights for first time

The United States has allowed Pakistan International Airlines to operate direct flights for the first time in history. PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan said the national flag bearer will be allowed to operate 12 round-trip or one-way passenger or cargo flights. The permission will expire on April 29 next year.

Owing to thousands of citizens being stranded across the globe in the wake of the pandemic, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has for the first time in history been granted the permission to operate direct flights to the US, without having to stop for a security clearance.

A communique issued by the US Department of Transportation allowed the PIA to operate 12 flights in a month.

Previously, the flag carrier’s flights had to pass through security checks at airports in Europe and Britain before entering the United States – owing to the latter’s security regulations. This is the first time that it has been allowed to enter the US directly.