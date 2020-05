The United Nations has hailed the services of Pakistani peacekeepers in Congo. A spokesperson of the world body, in a tweet, said Pakistani peacekeepers helped save hundreds of lives during deadly floods in Congo. The spokesperson said Pakistan is amongst the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping.

In a rare move, the UN also acknowledged a video of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on rescue & relief effort by Pakistani peacekeepers in saving hundreds of lives in Congo.