Covid-19 and healthcare workers

It has been mentioned a number of times in this space that the way the coronavirus is being handled puts medical workers, especially first responders, etc, under immense and completely undue risk of catching the virus. And that is precisely what seems to be happening right now. According to news reports, infections among healthcare workers have increased by a whopping 75 per cent in just the last week, which is completely unacceptable no matter which way you look at it. Could it really be that the government has still not been able to take the most basic care of the people who risk their lives to take care of the sick and infected? And that too at such a critical point in time?

Just the other day news headlines spoke of doctors, nurses and paramedics going on a hunger strike in Lahore because the government was not providing them the protective equipment that they needed. And who could have forgotten how Quetta police beat up and arrested doctors early this month because they too were forced to come out onto the street to demand the protective equipment without which treating coronavirus patients is like taking a poison pill for yourself and your family. Who, then, should be held responsible for such a huge number of doctors falling prey to the pandemic?

Surely governments realise that whenever they are faced with something even resembling a crisis, much less the existential battle the whole world is fighting right now, they must always make contingency plans for the worst case scenario. Sometimes, as in fact in this case, there can be a whole range of worst case scenarios as opposed to just one. But one particular bad case scenario that can emerge from the present crisis is that of a large number of doctors falling victim to the coronavirus. And since we are still in the process of conjecture, might we also ask what plans the government will fall back on if a rather large number of doctors are, in the very worst case scenario, killed by the epidemic? Who then would not just look out for all the new and old patients but also do the vital work in terms of providing feedback to companies fighting night and day to develop a cure for this menace? The government needs to revise its strategy rather urgently. So far, it is guilty of overlooking the safety of the most important fighters in this fight, which, once again, is simply unacceptable. *