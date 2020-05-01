Trump’s at it again

It would be comic, if it weren’t so tragic, that a sitting president of the Untied States has been reduced to old fashioned mudslinging against the leadership of another country to secure his own reelection at home; not the least because his campaign is completely off the rails and he has nobody but himself to blame for the most of it. Practically no leader, political commentator or Average Joe anywhere in the world, except perhaps the farthest depths of the far right of the US Republican Party, really believes President Trump about the origins of the coronavirus. The White House has now officially said that the president has seen enough evidence to be convinced that the virus did not just appear out of nowhere, especially not from some animal market somewhere in China, but was actually prepared in a laboratory in Wuhan. And since this was allegedly a deliberate effort to destabilise the whole world, Washington is now considering slapping yet more tariffs on Beijing.

Actually President Trump first turned sour about the whole thing when the Chinese first implied that the Americans might have brought the virus to China. Though even then there was no accusation of deliberate foul play. China just believed, for reasons known to its leadership, that the virus might have come to Wuhan through a group of infected US soldiers who were there for war games and military exercises not long before the outbreak. And that just rubbed President Trump the wrong way, to put it very mildly. Since then for him the virus has become the China virus and, for seemingly very obvious reasons, he’s now accusing China of manufacturing the virus.

There is possibly one more angle to the whole thing. Practically all of President Trump’s trump cards with regard to the next election have literally gone waste. He’s not been able to end the Afghan war despite standing two decades of official policy on its head and talking directly to the Taliban, he’s failed to protect jobs in the Shale patch which is also the Republican heartland, and now it’s becoming clear that he was warned about the virus as early as January but just chose to ignore all advice. So now, quite clearly, he’s trying to whip up jingoistic propaganda to rally as many red blooded Republicans as he can, at least, to put up a decent fight come November. Surely this is the lowest any American president has sunk to just to stay relevant. And it is up to the American people, at the end of the day, to make sure this does not go on for too long. *