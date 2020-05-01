Contextual comparisons

Social media enthusiasts and opinion makers have been comparing how various countries are containing the spreading of the Covid-19. During these comparisons, the efforts of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have surfaced with prominence. Her efforts have been applauded and many Pakistanis as they suggest that the government of Pakistan should adopt her leadership model. They say that it will help us in effectively implementing the lockdown and in flattening the curve.

It is admirable to follow a successful model implemented by another country to bring about a positive change in one’s country. However, one must understand the contextual perspectives when making comparisons. Pakistan and New Zealand are poles apart. Their differences are geographical, cultural, demographical and socio-economical.

Let us begin with the most basic difference: population. New Zealand’s population is around 4,917,000. Karachi’s population is around 15,741,000 and Pakistan’s population stands at nearly 216,565,318. You can pretty much see the difference straight away. Fewer numbers of people mean fewer problems to deal with. The challenge with a densely populated country like Pakistan is to create awareness about why the lockdown has been initiated. The people must be educated about social distancing. They must know the benefits of wearing a mask and washing hands. This also includes disseminating among the masses information about the Covid-19.

The government can inform the public how to protect themselves from the virus. The government officials and doctors cannot visit each neighborhood to compel the residents to follow these precautions. Social media, print and electronic media have been abuzz about how people can protect themselves from being infected. Here lies the second difference between New Zealand and Pakistan: education and awareness. New Zealand has a 99% literacy rate while Pakistan has a literary rate of nearly 63% with over 60% of its population living in rural areas. Even those living in the metropolis lack basic awareness regarding hygiene and most importantly, common sense. Just imagine that police officers and rangers on-duty pleading the public to return to their homes during the days this virus was rapidly spreading across Pakistan in end of March and April. Karachiites took the lockdown as sort of a vacation while they roamed around the city. News reports claimed that across the metropolis fathers were going to drop their children at their maternal grandparents’ homes just because schools were closed.

In Pakistan, unfortunately, where the people are least concerned to abide by the rules, the government has to multitask by implementing the rules and monitor them – where the latter task becomes impossible to achieve with the prevailing corruption

A nation must have awareness, education, and access to information. They use it to respond with maturity, logic and rationale during a crisis or during any everyday situation they face pertaining to personal and professional matters. While almost everyone has a smartphone, data package and access to information, using their sense of judgment and making appropriate decisions is something we as a nation lack. Again, it is because of the absence of awareness and not paying heed to rules and regulations. What New Zealand accomplished to flatten the curve and keep everyone safe, it was a blend of their government taking strict decisions during the lockdown and its population adhering to these rules. Moreover, people in New Zealand were already aware of the gravity of the situation and the havoc Covid-19 had created across the US and Europe.

When the people of a country are law-abiding citizens and are well-aware of their surroundings, the government’s work is only to monitor and observe that policies and procedures are being followed. In Pakistan, unfortunately, where the people are least concerned to abide by the rules, the government has to multitask by implementing the rules and monitor them – where the latter task becomes impossible to achieve with the prevailing corruption. Another difference between New Zealand and Pakistan is its income per person. According to World Development Indicators, New Zealand’s gross per capita income is around US$ 39,000 (PKR 6,259,500). In Pakistan, the gross per capita income is nearly US$ 5,000 (PKR 8,025,00). Moreover, New Zealand’s health budget is nearly US$ 10 billion while Pakistan’s health budget is close to PKR 13 billion (US$ 83 million).

While trying to become like them (New Zealand), we must have our economy, the standard of living, education and health as good as they have. It is important to comprehend the context of a situation instead of instinctively following someone or some country’s policies for that matter.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist