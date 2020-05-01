Say no to price hike

Sir: Ramadan, which comes once in a year, is deemed as a sacred month for us Pakistanis. It is often observed that when this month gets started, hoarding mafias and opportunists leave no stone unturned to make windfall profits by doubling the prices of edible commodities. Shopkeepers are supposed to sell the commodities at the rate which are issued by the state but, the profiteers go against state-issued rates.

These exorbitant prices of commodities are adding to the worries of poor segment, particularly, in holy month of Ramazan. The poor segment is already in a financial squeeze owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. How can they afford such exorbitant prices? The so-called price-control authorities appear nowhere in the markets to take stern action against mafias and profiteers.

QASIM JAN

Turbat