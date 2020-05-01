Community mobilization key to cope with any pandemic: NCOC

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has directed the Rural Support Programs to enhance community mobilization to effectively contain Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Its meeting was held here on Friday with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair. The forum noted that the community mobilization is of utmost significance to cope with any pandemic or national crisis. Public awareness and education is important to overcome many critical issues. The forum extensively mulled over community mobilization to ensure that smooth and prior information sharing is ensured to masses till data and after 9th of this month. The network of rural support programs is based on 2152 local support organizations, 36,897 village organizations and 489,525 community support organizations. The national outreach of these support organizations was encompassing around fifty four million people along with its network sprawling over 149 districts.