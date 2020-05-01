Buzdar reviews new cleanliness system of LWMC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Friday to review the new cleanliness system of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

It has been proposed in the new system to divide Lahore into six zones. Urban localities will be divided into four zones while rural areas will be divided into two zones and garbage will be collected from homes through vehicles. The citizens will hand over their garbage to the vehicles.

The shortage of containers will also be fulfilled and tracking system will be installed in garbage collecting vehicles. The meeting was told that garbage will be handed over to five transfer stations for its onward transfer to landfill sites. It is also proposed to develop a new landfill site to properly dispose of the garbage.

The CM directed to further improve the cleanliness system in the provincial metropolis adding that the new model should be materialized at the earliest. Similarly, he further directed to improve the service delivery mechanism as the whole city of Lahore will be covered through the new system. There is also a need to start work on waste-to-energy, he added.

The CM was briefed by Secretary Local Government and consultant Dr Nasir Javed that around six thousand tons solid waste is daily generated in Lahore and citizens do not put their garbage into the containers. It was stated that the option of setting up new landfill sites is available on the other side of river Ravi and Akhterabad.

The meeting was told that the new contract would be awarded up to September. The CM appreciated the performance of secretary local government, LWMC and consultant for devising a new cleanliness model. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Secretary Finance, Chairman and MD LWMC and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented a cheque worth Rs40 lakh for CM Fund for Corona Control on behalf of industrialists of Faisalabad. He also presented a donation of N95 and surgical masks, PPEs, disinfection material and other equipment amounting to Rs35 lakh on behalf of two Chinese companies Time Ceramics and Henan DR.

Usman Buzdar lauded the philanthropic passion of industrialists and Chinese companies and thanked Kashif Ashfaq for his enthusiasm in this difficult time. He said that contribution of Faisalabad’s industrialists in corona relief fund is commendable. He said that Pakistani industrialists have always come forward for assistance in the time of trials. He said that Punjab government has allowed some industries to operate but the observance of SOPs has been declared mandatory for those industries. He maintained that more industries will be allowed to start their operations as the situation is improved. The CM directed to accelerate the speed of work on Allama Iqbal Industrial City as it is the flagship project of CPEC and Chairman FIEDMC Kashif Ashfaq should move it forward with more speed. The government will continue extending its cooperation for the early completion of this project, he added. The CM also congratulated the Chinese leadership for speedily overcoming the Coronavirus pandemic adding that the donation of necessary equipment is a reflection of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chairman FIEDMC Kashif Ashfaq briefed the Chief Minister about the progress made on Allama Iqbal Industrial City project. He said that the industrialists fully support the government’s efforts in dealing with Coronavirus. He said that the Chief Minister is on the frontline for the prevention of Coronavirus and he also supported needy people by visiting different cities. The people appreciate effective measures taken by you to deal with Coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, representatives of Chinese companies and Chief Operating Officer of FIEDMC Amir Salimi were also present on the occasion.

Also, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launched a new book for promoting early childhood education (ECE) in the province. He has also congratulated Schools Education Minister Murad Raas and his team for compiling a new book adding that it has been prepared according to present-day needs and requirements of the students. Such a book is not introduced before, he said. The book is easy to read and weighs less while the pictures are also translated in different languages including Urdu and English, he said. The CM assured to do everything for the education of the children. Murad Raas told that new book will be given to the students after the opening of schools. The book is prepared with such a material that its pages cannot be soiled, he said. Secretary Schools Education, Secretary Information, MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board and others were also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also fulfilled the promise of providing job to a physically handicapped youth Bilal Ahmad who met him during a recent visit to Chishtian and requested for employment. The CM directed the DC Bahawalnagar to immediately arrange a job for him. Now, the youth has been given employment in THQ Chishtian and the employment letter has also been handed over to him by the DC. Bilal Ahmed has thanked the CM and added that Usman Buzdar is a genuine leader who fulfils his promise.

In this regard, Usman Buzdar said that provincial government is following a policy of giving jobs to differently-abled persons according to their quota as they are an asset of the society.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of agitation of patients at Expo Centre’s field hospital and sought a report from minister and secretary of the health department. He directed to arrange the best healthcare facilities for the patients adding that balanced diet be provided to them in time. Similarly, other facilities should also be provided and action be taken where negligence has occurred. Proper looking after of the patients is the responsibility of the concerned department and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he warned.