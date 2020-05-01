More than 1 million recovered from coronavirus: Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON: The number of recovered coronavirus patients surged past one million on Thursday, according to the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 1,014,524 people have recovered from the pneumonia illness that has infected 3,218,415 people and killed over 230,309 globally.

Europe is the worst hit continent with 137,714 deaths, while the United States has registered the most for one country with 62,906.

The US recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore-based university.