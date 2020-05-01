Unidentified men open fire outside dera of PML-N’s MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu

Four unidentified persons opened fire outside dera and house of PML-N’s MPA Sardar Khalil Tahir Sandhu, on Friday, While no injuries were reported.

Sandhu was former minister for minorties and human rights and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs from 2008 to 2013. He has attended meetings on human rights held in Geneva organized by the United Nations. A publication titled “Religious Minorities in Pakistan” published in 2005 is also to his credit. He is a permanent executive member of Intrafaith International, Consultative Status with the UN.

The police registered FIR against the unidentified criminals. According to the first information report the attack took place on Wednesday 29th April when Mr Sandhu was inside his home with some constituents; the armed criminals on motorcycle opened fire, then sped away shouting threats. Fortunately he was unharmed.

Sandhu represents victims in many high profile cases in court, including the murder and rape of transgeder Musa, and the blasphemy case of Shagufta Kusar and her husband Emannual Shafqat.

Mr Sandhu also sent letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he requested PM to take a firm stand against the responsible criminals, and bring them to face justice speedily.