5-year-old boy complains to DSP, takes police to tutor’s house

Agitated for being forced to attend tuition classes amid lockdown, a 5-year-old child in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, took the police to his tuition teacher’s house.

A video of the incident shows the little boy guiding the police through the lanes to his teacher’s house where he frantically rings the bell to ensure that the teacher is made to face the cops.

Upon opening the door, the teacher receives a stern warning from the policeman who warned her against forcing kids to attend tuition classes, defying the lockdown order.

“People have been asked to stay indoors during the lockdown and you are sending children for tuition. Schools are shut. Then, why are you sending them?” the DSP asked the man after catching him along with the two children.

“We keep telling people not to come out of their houses due to coronavirus and you are sending children for tuition,” the livid DSP told the man who kept mum.

Speaking to the media later, the DSP said the man had apologised and also assured that he would not take kids for tuition during the lockdown.

The police have warned both the parents and the teacher of serious consequences if they fail to follow their orders.