Australia overtakes Pakistan in T20 rankings

Pakistan has been replaced by Australia in recently released T20 rankings list of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to ICC ranking, Australia has moved to the top replacing Pakistan which remained at top since January 2018 after defeating New Zealand.

Australia is followed by England with 268 points. Pakistan has scored the fourth spot with 260 points followed by South Africa and New Zealand on 258 and 242 points.

Sri Lanka has slipped to the seventh spot with 230 points. Afghanistan is down from seventh to 10th while Bulgaria came up to 12 from 51st in the 84-country list of teams.

South Africa have suffered the biggest rating fall of eight points, which sees them drop below Sri Lanka into sixth place.

India still lead the ICC World Test Championship, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine Test sides.

Notably, the ICC rankings for one-day internationals (ODIs) remained unchanged even with changes in points. England (127) maintained its top ranking, increasing its lead on India which is placed second with 119 points while New Zealand maintained the third position with 116 points.