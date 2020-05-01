PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi from next week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in Sindh’s capital from next week as the mercury is expected to rise up to 42 degrees Celsius.

According to the PMD, the heatwave will start from 5th May and could continue till 8th May. Dry winds from the south and south-west will push the mercury up turning the metropolis weather hot.

The Met Department has alerted all the health facilities in the city regarding the expected heatwave so that they may make the necessary arrangements.

PMD said today, the temperature can soar up to 37 degrees Celsius in Karachi during the day with 63 percent humidity recorded in the air this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Met office said mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with winds is expected at few places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier on April 12th a mild heatwave gripped Karachi when mercury soared to 40.3 degrees Celsius (°C) after the sea breeze halted in the day hours. The temperature reached 40.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon as the city is in the grip of a brief and mild heatwave.

Last year, Karachi witnessed a series of heatwaves that saw residents avoiding venturing out during afternoon hours and remaining indoors. The city has been facing consecutive heatwaves for the past two years in particular.

In June 2015, about 1,200 people had died in southern Pakistan during a heatwave, with nearly two-thirds of the victims’ homeless people.