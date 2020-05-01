Russia’s prime minister self-isolates after coronavirus diagnosis

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he’s infected with the novel coronavirus, joining nearly 106,500 others in the country who have been similarly diagnosed.

Speaking during a video conference with President Vladimir Putin that was broadcast Thursday on state-run Rossiya 24 television, Mishustin — who took over as prime minister from Dmitry Medvedev in January — told Putin that he had tested positive for the virus.

The first deputy prime minister, Andrei Belousov, would take on Mishustin’s duties in his absence, Putin said.

It is unlikely that Mishustin has been in direct contact with Putin in recent weeks. Putin has led semi-regular video calls with members of the government from his residence at Novo-Ogaryovo. He has not been pictured in public recently.

The 54-year-old Mishustin, who has been a lead figure in handling Russia’s response to COVID-19, said he would “maintain active contact” with Putin and other leaders “on all the main issues” during his self-quarantine.

Russia has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with infections topping 100,000 on Thursday after a record single-day increase of 7,099 newly confirmed cases. More than 1,000 have died from the disease, according to official data.