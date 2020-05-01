South Korea reports no domestic COVID-19 case

South Korea has recorded no domestic case of coronavirus epidemic since February.

South Korea largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control without major disruptions with a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.

According to the South Korea Centre for Disease Control, the country recorded only four new imported cases. Only one death occurred earlier on Thursday from COVID-19, the centre stated.

Thursday’s milestone is seen as a victory for South Korea, which has received international praise for its handling of the pandemic, with its heavy reliance on widespread testing, isolation and contact tracing to control COVID-19.

Health officials also said Thursday that they had concluded there was no local transmission of the virus during parliamentary elections earlier this month in which authorities required voters to wear masks and gloves while casting ballots, Reuters reports.

There are more than 3 million cases of coronavirus infections globally, while the death toll had risen to 234,143, according to John Hopkins University.