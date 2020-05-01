Sheikh Rasheed offers to resume railway operations

Sheikh Rasheed, the federal minister for Railways has offered to resume the railway operations with all safety protocols against the novel coronavirus.

During a meeting about the railway’s operations with PM Khan yesterday, the minister said that the railway’s operations can be resumed within a day. He briefed that by making the passengers sit as per the guidelines of social distancing and by installing the hand sanitizers, traveling via trains could be made possible.

Some trains have also been converted into quarantine centres,” he added.

On this, PM Khan assured that a decision regarding this will soon be taken. He instructed Rasheed to prepare a plan to pull Pakistan Railways out of losses.

Passengers trains across the country had been closed as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, he said Pakistan Railways may run limited trains by maintaining social distancing among the passengers and keeping them in isolation from April 25 to May 1. He said a unanimous strategy was required under the current circumstances, adding that provision of relief to people affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic is government’s top priority.