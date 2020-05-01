Sindh govt once again imposes 3-hour lockdown today

Sindh government has decided to once again impose a three-hour complete lockdown today between 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm to stop large gatherings during weekly congregation prayers.

According to details, the province will remain completely locked down from 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm today. The citizens have been barred from visiting outside and no traffic is allowed on roads.

The authorities have warned strict action against the violators. The provincial government had banned all kinds of public and religious gatherings across Sindh in order to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The government’s decision of imposing a complete and strict lockdown has been made to prevent people from spreading the virus during Friday prayers. Moreover, all shops, business centres will also remain closed especially during these three hours.

The three-hour strict lockdown will be imposed especially for the Friday prayers, in this matter, people have been advised by the government as well by the Islamic scholars too to stay and pray at their homes.