Rs3 billion deposited in PM’s Relief Fund: PTI senator

Member of the Senate Faisal Javed has expressed relief that more than Rs3 billion has been deposited in Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

In a tweet, the senator wrote, “Relief Fund touches the 3 Billion Mark Masha’ALLAH. So far Rs 3,022 million have been deposited in PM’s COVID19 Relief Fund. Hats off to your Generosity & Jazba for contributing towards this great cause. Together we can & Together we must #KeepContributing#PakistanTheMostGenerous.”

PM Relief Fund touches the 3 Billion Mark Masha’ALLAH. So far Rs 3,022 million have been deposited in PM’s COVID19 Relief Fund.Hats off to your Generosity & Jazba for contributing towards this grt cause.Together we can & Together we must #KeepContributing#PakistanTheMostGenerous — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 30, 2020

According to him, citizens so far deposited donations amounting to Rs3 billion in PM’s Corona Relief Fund so far. He further wrote, “Hats off to generosity of Pakistanis for contributing towards this great cause.”

PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.

The premier emphasised on providing relief to the weak segments and urged nationals to help those in need