Labour Day is symbol of labourers’ pride: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a special message for labourers, said that Labour Day is a symbol of the pride of workers.

“The incumbent government is determined to provide basic rights to workers,” the prime minister said, adding that the day reminds us of the sacrifices made by the workers who laid down their lives for their rights.

The prime minister further added that Labour Day is the acknowledgment of the importance of workers in economic prosperity. “Our religion insists on social justice and respecting the rights of other people,” he asserted.

He said Islam has emphasised principles of social justice and respect for the rights of people.

Alvi, in a separate message, paid tribute to the heroic struggle of workers for their fundamental rights, adding that Labour Day is not only a reminder of the struggles faced by workers but also an acknowledgement of their contribution towards national growth.

Moreover, the president said the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme has been launched to provide relief to the lower segments of society.