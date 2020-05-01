Boris Johnson declares UK ‘past the peak’ of COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the United Kingdom is ‘past the peak’ of its coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson said, “For the first time, we are past the peak of this disease and we are on the downward slope.” He asserted, “We are coming through the peak, or rather we are coming over what could have been a vast peak,” he added.

Moreover, he promised to lay out a roadmap next week to lift the lockdown, with further details on what that might look like to emerge. “We can now see the sunlight and the pastures ahead of us. So it is vital that we do not now lose control and run slap into a second and even bigger mountain,” he asserted.

The prime minister’s comments came the same day the British government reported at least 674 coronavirus deaths over the previous 24-hour span. All told, the U.K. has so far suffered Europe’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll — numbering upward of 26,700, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with more than 172,000 confirmed cases.

Yet according to Johnson, the country’s testing capabilities have radically ramped up, and more than a month’s worth of lockdown has helped save the U.K.’s medical resources from exhaustion. And in the flush of those victories, the prime minister was in the mood for an extended metaphor.