Bulls continue to rule PSX as KSE gains another 952 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued with bullish trend for the third consecutive day as the KSE-100 index closed at 34,111.64 points with a positive change of 952.80 points (+2.87).

Earlier, KSE 100 Index gained 238.82 points (+0.74%) and 605 points (+1.86%) on Tuesday and Wednesday last respectively. Overall the PSX has gained around 1,797 points during the last three sessions.

On Thursday, a total of 292,086,795 shares worth Rs12.424 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade 140,473,894 shares worth Rs7.701 billion during the previous day.

As many as 367 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 284 recorded gain and 73 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 37,782,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.63, Pak Elektron with a volume of 27,035,500 price per share of Rs22.59 and Maple leaf with a volume of 25,834,000 and price per share of Rs27.10.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs150.75 per share, closing at Rs2160.75, Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs6950. Pak tobacco-XD recorded maximum decrease of Rs44 per share, closing at Rs1620 whereas prices of Philip Morris Pak decreased by Rs35 per share closing at Rs1802.