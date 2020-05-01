K-Electric offers installment option for ISPA arrears to facilitate industries

In line with the Ministry of Energy’s directives, Industrial Support Package (ISPA) arrears for the period July-December 2019 were applicable in March2020. However, in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and the resulting unprecedented situation, K-Electric, on the request of industrial consumers, extended relief to the industrial sector by deferring the collection of Industrial Support Package (ISPA) arrears till April 30, 2020. In continuation of this relief, KE without prejudice to its rights, further offers the option of instalments for ISPA arrear payments to facilitate industrial consumers.

While available only for a limited duration, this provision will enable industrial customers to pay their ISPA arrears in three equal monthly instalments – with the first instalment payable with the April monthly bill. The remaining instalments will be paid along with May and June bills accordingly. To have their bills revised in line with this instalment facility, industrial consumers are advised to contact their relevant KE liaisons. Furthermore, to facilitate these consumers, the last date for April bill payment has also been extended till May 7, 2020.

The power utility, which takes all its decisions in accordance with laid down protocols as per the Ministry of Energy and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and the decision to bill ISPA is in accordance with the notification from the Ministry of Energy and in line with the Economic Coordination Committee decision already implemented in the rest of the country.

K-Electric would like to reiterate that it has always taken steps to facilitate industries through various measures. It has already reimbursed over PKR 500 million to more than 1,100 export based industrial consumers in line with the directions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), when it was decided that provision of subsidized electricity to zero-rated industries would continue until June 30, 2020, along with the revision of bills issued to relevant consumers with retrospective effect from January 2019.