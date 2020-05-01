Better direct tax collection to make room for relief to economy: Advisor

Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that better collection of direct taxes will make room for providing relief to the formal documented sectors of economy by reducing indirect taxes like Sales Tax. Abdul Razak Dawood said this while chairing a meeting of Tariff Policy Board here at Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by secretary commerce, secretary finance, chairperson Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), chairperson National Tariff Commission (NTC) and representatives of the Ministry of Industries and Production and Board of Investment (BoI).

The meeting discussed the customs tariff related proposals for the upcoming federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The meeting also discussed the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and deliberated upon ways and means to avert the financial losses to the businesses. The advisor desired that due to negative impact of COVID-19 emergency on the economy, it is imperative to devise policies for growth and progress of all sectors of the economy. He emphasized that a win-win situation for everyone including the government exchequer may be created.